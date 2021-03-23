KNUST ex-staff fight management over unlawful ex-gratia deductions

Regional News of Tuesday, 23 March 2021

Source: otecfmghana.com

Ex-staff of Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) have expressed their displeasure over unlawful deduction from their ex-gratia package by the institution.



The 2019/20-year group said deductions of 17.5% from Senior Staff, 10% from Junior Staff, and 25% from Senior members from their ex-gratia without their consent would not be accepted.



At a press conference on Tuesday, March 23, 2021, at the KNUST, the over 150 pensioners raised red flags over what they describe as “deliberate and inhuman deduction aimed at extorting us to aggravate our already sufferings”.



In a statement read on their behalf by the chairman, Ako-Nnubeng Philip Barimaba, they implored the authorities of KNUST and all stakeholders to stop any further deductions and refund all illegally deducted amounts from the ex-workers without any delay.



“What makes us more furious is that an internal memo issued by the university to us was unscripted, saying the amount given to us was a ‘gift’ but not an ‘ex gratia’, as it has been in many years”, they added.



They stated that they have provided all material proofs after they had a meeting with the Vice-Chancellor, Prof Rita Akosua Dickson, the Finance Officer, Mr. Nimoh Baffoe, the Registrar, Elvis Twum Barima, and other related partners for a refund, but the leadership of the KNUST has turned a deaf ear to their call.



“We will take all legal means to get our money back before Monday, March 29, 2021, if the authorities fail to refund our ‘sweat money’, even if we have to pay with our blood,” the group warned.



The group, later on, submitted their petition to the Office of the Registrar, copied the Vice-Chancellor, Vice-Chancellor, KNUST Finance Officer, and the Ministry of Education.