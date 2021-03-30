KNUST deaths: Seven-member committee tasked to evaluate risk factors on campus

General News of Tuesday, 30 March 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A seven-member committee tasked with the duty of ascertaining the risk of livelihood on the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) campus has been set up.



The management of the university instituted this following the tragic death of three students of the school last Saturday, reports citinewsroom.com.



Two of the students died in a car crash while a third died after he fell and hit his head on the floor from the first floor of the Unity Hall of the school.



Dr. Daniel Norris Bekoe, the University Relations Officer of KNUST told Citi News that the management of the school has also, in the interim, decided to construct and renovate some of the school’s speed ramps.



“The particular spot the incident occurred is a road that links the campus to an exit route. Yesterday, at an emergency meeting, management decided that because of the speed drivers engage in on that stretch, we have to put speed ramps on that stretch and all other roads. There is also a committee that has been put in place to evaluate other risk factors and provide recommendations for the consideration of management”, Dr. Bekoe said.



In the meantime, Dr. Bekoe confirms that two students who were hospitalized have been discharged with the third critically injured person still responding to treatment.



However, one of the three students who died has been buried in line with Islamic tradition.



“There was one student whose condition was critical. He was in a coma. Our understanding is that he is now out of emergency and his condition is very stable.



“The others who sustained injuries have been discharged. One was discharged yesterday and the other today. For one of them who died, an autopsy was conducted and the body was released to the family for burial according to Islamic tradition on Sunday”, he added.

Meanwhile, the Ashanti Regional Police Command has said it has commenced investigations into the unfortunate incident.



Out of the five persons who were in the vehicle, four were KNUST students while one was a University of Ghana student, the Police told Citi News.



It was also gathered that the driver of the vehicle was attempting to negotiate a sharp curve and run into a tree, crashing on impact.