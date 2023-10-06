KNUST committed to reducing gap between academic knowledge and practical application - Vice-Chancellor

Regional News of Friday, 6 October 2023

The Vice-Chancellor of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), Professor Rita Akosua Dickson has reiterated the university’s commitment to reducing the gap between academic knowledge and practical application in the country.



Professor Rita Akosua Dickson has observed that the current structure of courses offered at the University fosters a strong and more collaborative relationship between the school and the industry.



She revealed that KNUST has over the years improved collaborative engagement between its various faculties and the industrial sector, towards enhancing learning outcomes to train industry-ready graduates for economic development.



"With the evolving needs of the 21st-century workplace, it has become imperative for academics to align its research, teaching, and learning approaches with industry expectations, and that is exactly what we are doing at KNUST," she said.



Speaking at the 10th Summer School event on Tuesday, October 3, 2023, which was held at the campus of KNUST under the theme, “Academia-Industry Partnership for National Development”, Professor Akosua Dickson said the University continues to improve and sustain the quality of teaching and learning, something that has to enable graduates from KNUST to meet the standards of the fourth industrial revolution.



"At KNUST, one thing we are mindful of is that our teaching and learning process must have the objective of being fit for purpose, especially from the perspective of the industry for national development.



"I am of the firm belief that this year's Summer School will once again offer us an opportunity to deliberate extensively on pragmatic issues that, will help enhance the readiness of our graduates for the industry and reduce the gap between academic knowledge and practical application," she said.