General News of Friday, 24 July 2020

Source: knust.edu.gh

KNUST commissions an executive campus at Moree, Cape Coast

KNUST Moree Campus

The Management of Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), Kumasi, has commissioned the second phase of the Moree Campus on 16th July, 2020. The campus which cost the University fifty million Ghana Cedis (GHC 50,000,000.00) to construct, is located at the beautiful coastal line of Moree, Central Region of Ghana. The Campus will be managed by Institute of Distance Learning (IDL) and will run short courses in Marine/Oceanic related courses and Executive programmes.



Professor Kwasi Obiri-Danso, Vice-Chancellor, in his address, expressed his appreciation to the traditional authorities in Moree and Akantikyiwa for providing land for the construction of the campus. He also, commended Antarctic Construction Limited, the company that put up the structure for their professional work.



He charged the IDL to maintain the beautiful edifice to serve the purpose for which it was established. He again, entreated them to give out their best in providing quality education and training to students from the Ghana and West Africa sub-region who will pass through the institution. He assured the inhabitants of Moree and Akantakyiwa of KNUST’s commitment to creating employment for them once the academic work takes off.



The Representative of Asebu Traditional Council, Nana Owiredu Apraku I, thanked the University Management for making higher education accessible to the township. He seized the opportunity to encourage all residents to upgrade themselves for the good of the community and the country at large.



As part of KNUST’s Corporate Social Responsibility, a laboratory, a clinic/community health centre with a duplex accommodation facility for nurses, were constructed for the communities.



The Moree campus is made of eight lecture theatres, conference rooms, external CCTV camera, a recreational area along the beach, ten (10) chalets, a restaurant/kitchen, outdoor bar and outdoor seating for the restaurant.





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.