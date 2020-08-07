General News of Friday, 7 August 2020

KNUST appoints Prof. Agyare as Povost of College of Health Sciences

Professor Christian Agyare is the Vice-Dean of the Faculty of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences

The Head of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology’s (KNUST) Quality Assurance and Planning Unit, and also Vice-Dean of the Faculty of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences, Professor Christian Agyare has been appointed as the institution’s new Provost of the College of Health Sciences, MyNewsGh.com reports.



Prof. Agyare (a former Associate Professor) who was promoted to full professorship in 2020 appointment took effect from August 01, 2020, and has replaced Prof. Yaw Adu-Sarkodie as the new PROVOST of the College of Health Sciences, KNUST.



Professor Christian Agyare was in 2016 adjudged the best researcher in KNUST and also won the ‘Young African Researcher Award’ in the same year. He has over 150 publications to his credit.



He is a product of Prempeh College, Kumasi, attained his Bachelor of Pharmacy (BPharm) and Master of Pharmacy (MPharm) degrees from KNUST.



He obtained his doctorate from University of Muenster, Germany and an alumnus of German Academic Exchange Service (DAAD).



He was appointed as a Lecturer at KNUST in 2003 and promoted to Senior Lecturer and Associate Professor in 2011 and 2016 respectively.



His research areas and interests include search for antimicrobial, wound-healing and anti-inflammatory agents from medicinal plants and natural products.



He is a Fellow of L’Oreal-UNESCO for Women in Science Foundation.





