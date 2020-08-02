General News of Sunday, 2 August 2020

KNUST adopts E-Strategies to enhance academic activities

Professor Mrs. Rita Akosua Dickson is the newly-invested Vice-Chancellor

The Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) is to roll out a more resilient and robust e-learning system to ensure seamless academic work all year round.



Professor Mrs. Rita Akosua Dickson, the newly-invested Vice-Chancellor, said the need for Information, Communication and Technology (ICT) in teaching and instruction was now relevant than ever before, partly due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



“The KNUST will upscale the use of Smart Technologies for both synchronous and asynchronous teaching, learning, assessments, research and University operations, she stressed.



Additionally, a Virtual and Augmented Reality Laboratory for 3D-aided learning would be set up.



Besides these, infrastructure for Virtual and Dry Laboratories for simulations and experiments would be expanded, with measures in place to set up mobile app for staff, students, alumni and prospective students for easy interaction and provision of essential University services.



Prof. Mrs. Akosua Dickson, delivering a speech after her investiture as the 11th Vice-Chancellor, at the Great Hall, Kumasi, indicated that a ‘KNUST’ Feedback App’ was being considered to enhance feedback provision from all staff, students and other stakeholders, in addition to one for Students’ Support Services (SSS).



Prospects of Telemedicine to improve healthcare delivery for staff and students would also be harnessed.



The University, she hinted, had planned developing Lectures and Examinations Time Table Software to increase efficiency in the utilization of academic facilities, while teaching staff would continue to receive training in e-pedagogies to humanize the virtual classroom experience for students.



The ceremony had in attendance the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, as well as the Asantehene and Chancellor of KNUST, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.



Prof. Mrs. Akosua Dickson, the first female to be invested as Vice-Chancellor since the KNUST was established about 69-years ago, is a product of the Wesley Girls' High School, Cape Coast, and obtained her first degree in Pharmacy at the KNUST.



She went on to pursue graduate studies leading to the award of Master of Pharmacy degree in Pharmacognosy in 1999, and was appointed lecturer at the University in 2000.



Her academic endeavours would later see her study for a Doctor of Philosophy degree at Kings' College, University of London, United Kingdom (UK).



She returned to teaching and research at KNUST in 2007 and got promoted to the rank of Senior Lecturer in 2009 and further to Associate Professor of Pharmacognosy in 2014.



Prior to her appointment, Prof. Akosua Dickson served as the Pro Vice-Chancellor.

