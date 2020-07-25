General News of Saturday, 25 July 2020

Source: Daily Mail

KNUST SHS student's death: Fact-finding committee submits report to GES

Prof Francis Kofi Ampong submitted the report to GES on Friday

A seven-member fact-finding committee constituted by the Ghana Education Service (GES) to probe the circumstances that led to the death of a student of the KNUST Senior High School has submitted its report.



The committee chaired by Prof Francis Kofi Ampong submitted its report to the Ashanti Regional Education Directorate on Friday, July 24, 2020.



Other members of the committee included; Dr. Kwaku Baah Benjamin, a representative from the Conference of Heads of Assisted Secondary Schools (CHASS), Oforikrom Municipal Director of the Ghana Health Service (GHS), Dr. Kingsley Osei-Kwakye and a representative from the Parent-Teacher Association (PTA), Francis Kwadwo Kusi.



The rest are; Oforikrom Municipal Director of the Ghana Education Service (GES), Dorothy Opare Baidu, a representative from the Teacher Union, Peter Boateng, and a representative of the Regional Director of Education, Stephen Ofori.



Terms of reference



The committee, which was given two weeks to complete investigations was tasked to look into the circumstances that led to delays by school authorities to attend to the late Master Sam Leonard, which eventually led to his untimely death.



It was also tasked to listen to the grievances of the students and give them a platform to voice their concerns.



During its sittings, the committee also interviewed teachers, students, and parents of the deceased student to gather more information on the incident. It also perused the autopsy report of the deceased student submitted by medics to aid in their investigations.



Committee Chairman



Prof Kofi Ampong declined to detail the contents of the report to the media.



He was, however, hopeful that the findings and recommendations will inform management on any further action and also to ensure such an occurrence will not happen again in any Senior High School in Ghana.



“The only challenge we had was getting the boy’s parent since they were still mourning and also the autopsy report also delayed. Apart from that, we didn’t have any challenges. All the teachers and students, we invited had cooperated so well with us,” he said.



Ashanti Regional Director of the Ghana Education Service (GES), Mrs. Mary Owusu Achiaw who received the report, said it will be forwarded to the Director-General for implementation.



She, however, assured the Committee that the findings and recommendations will be implemented.



Background



Leonard died on July 14, 2020, while receiving treatment at a health facility –after he complained of stomach complications at school.



The incident sparked widespread anger amongst students who went on a protest destroying public and private properties prompting police action.



Headmistress of the school, Felicia Asamoah Dankwaa, who was accused of negligence by her students was interdicted by the GES.



Two other staff, Owusu Ansah Seth, a senior housemaster, and Anthony Awotwe, a housemaster for the Densu House, where the deceased student resided, were also asked to step aside for investigations to proceed.





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.