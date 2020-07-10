General News of Friday, 10 July 2020

KNUST SHS lacks infrastructure to admit new students – Nsowah

Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology SHS

The Chairman of the Ghana Education Council (GES), Michael Nsowah, has revealed that the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) Senior High School is currently facing challenges with infrastructure.



He told Alfred Ocansey on the Sunrise morning show on 3FM that the school may not be able to admit new students due to the challenges with the infrastructure.



“I am aware that the school has a lot of challenges with infrastructure,” he observed.



“In fact, if something is not done, the school may not be able to admit first year students because the whole infrastructure is taken up. These are issues we are dealing with at the school,” he added.



Touching on the call for closure of SHSs in Ghana following the cases of Covid-19 in some schools, Mr Nsowah said it is too early to decide whether or not to suspend schools.



The former Director-General of GES said they will wait for an update from the Ministry of Health and the Ghana Heath Service (GHS) on the situation to determine whether or not to close down schools.



The President of National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT), Angel Carbonu, called for the closure of the schools, following the current development at the Accra Girls Senior High School, where six students have tested positive for the virus.



Mr Nsowah admitted he gets “reports every day from my officers in Accra. I have heard of some cases of Covid-19 in some of the schools”.



“For me, it is too early to say that because of that we should close down schools. We depend on the Ministry of Health and the Ghana Health Services to inform on this matter,” he said.

