KNUST Master's student dies hours before his graduation

Christian Nsiah Aboagye, a final-year Master's student at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), has reportedly passed away just a day before his graduation.



The news was shared by the campus-based Twitter handle, "Voice of KNUST," which expressed the sorrow felt by the university community.



According to Voice of KNUST, Aboagye was pursuing a Master's in Architecture.



His passing, they added, was disclosed by the late Christian's brother.



It was revealed that Christian and his friends had been making arrangements to purchase a graduation suit for the occasion. However, their plans were shattered when they received a call just hours before the graduation ceremony, informing them of Christian's sudden demise.



The post accompanied with a picture of the deceased read:



“Christian Nsiah Aboagye, a Master of Architecture student of KNUST, passed away just moments before his graduation ceremony. “We had planned to buy his graduation suit, but unfortunately, we couldn't find one on Friday evening. Therefore, we made arrangements to get it early on Saturday morning.



"However, on Saturday morning, we received a heartbreaking call from his brother, informing us that Chris was no longer with us. - A close friend."





Christian Nsiah Aboagye, a Master of Architecture student of KNUST, passed away just moments before his graduation ceremony.



