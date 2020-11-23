Regional News of Monday, 23 November 2020

KNUST: Former Continental Hall President Doe Selasie is dead

Former Continental Hall President, Doe Selasie

The current residents and former residents of Unity Hall (Continental Hall) at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) are mourning the passing of one of their very own, Doe Selasie.



The hall’s Twitter handle announced that their immediate past Hall President, Doe Selasie, has passed away.



He reportedly passed away after a short illness.



Since the announcement of his passing, his friends have been paying tribute to him online.



"Seeing this makes me remember my last encounter with him at Queens. I told him I needed one of the Conti lacost cos mine is old and fading. And he said it's not yet in but when it's ready he'll tell me. He'll always call me anywhere he sees me. RIP Doe.. Till we meet again," Mr TI wrote.





Another also wrote: "For Salase may your soul rest in power till we meet again."





See the post below:





Not what we wanted to share with you today..We are heart broken to share with you that our immediate past President has passed on. RIP LLYOD! ???????????? pic.twitter.com/yuMwnlWK6t — Unity Hall (@Unity_Hall) November 22, 2020

