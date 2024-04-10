KNUST Doctor of Pharmacy students ushered into clinical study

Regional News of Wednesday, 10 April 2024

Source: Cephas Kwaku Debrah, Contributor

The Faculty of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences of Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), Kumasi, has held its eighth white coat ceremony on the theme "A New Paradigm in Pharmaceutical Manufacturing in Ghana: Unveiling the Role of PharmD Graduates in Vaccine Manufacturing” for its Doctor of Pharmacy (PharmD) students."



The ceremony, which took place on Friday, March 4, 2023, at the Great Hall of KNUST, was organized purposefully to usher these students from pre-clinical knowledge acquisition to clinical knowledge acquisition.



The white coat ceremony, which is a tradition in schools of pharmacy globally, symbolizes the transition of students from preclinical training into their clinical years of training, which last for two years. During this period, much of their knowledge acquisition and competency development will be based on apprenticeship.



To grace the occasion were the Vice Chancellor of KNUST, Prof. Rita Akosua Dickson, the Provost of the College of Health Sciences, Prof. Christian Agyare, the Dean of the Faculty of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences, Prof. Antwi Kusi, the Dean of the Medical School, Prof. Samuel Asare Nkansah, the President of the Pharmaceutical Society of Ghana, Dr. Samuel Kow Donkoh, and preceptors from various agencies and regulatory bodies.



In a welcome address delivered by the Dean of the Faculty of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences during the event, Professor Samuel Asare Nkansah paid a glowing tribute to hospitals, community pharmacies, pharmaceutical industries, pharmaceutical marketing companies, and pharmacy regulatory affairs, among others, for partnering with the university through the faculty to provide the needed advanced pharmacy experience to students.



He also used the opportunity to appeal to individuals and institutions to support the faculty’s initiative called “Sponsor a Project” by donating chairs, air conditioning, and desktop computers to help improve the learning environment in the faculty for students.



The dean entreated the students to be pharmacists, who are caregivers, decision-makers, communicators, leaders, managers, lifelong learners, and teachers. He admonished them not to lean on their opinions, perceptions, and assumptions but rather make science and data the purpose of their practice.



In her address, the vice chancellor of KNUST, Prof. Rita Akosua Dickson, thanked the government for its bold decision to start manufacturing vaccines locally since the country has been relying on imported vaccines for decades.



She went on to say that the field of vaccine production is constantly evolving, demanding continuous learning and adaptation, yet she is confident the rigorous academic journey of training and exposure will continue to equip these graduates with comprehensive understanding and expertise to navigate the intricate processes involved in vaccine manufacturing, drug discovery, development, production, and quality control of pharmaceutical drugs.



She then encouraged them that the lab coat they are wearing is a symbol of professionalism, empathy, and trust in the profession that they have chosen to be part of; hence, they should work hard and lay a good foundation to shape the future of pharmaceutical care in Ghana.



Speaking on the theme at the occasion, the guest speaker was the Chief Executive Officer of Atlantic Lifesciences Limited, Mr. Dhananjay Tripathi.



In his address, Mr. Tripathi stated that Ghana has taken a good initiative through his company to start a journey that has placed the country on the world map as one of the countries that is ready to take up the challenge of vaccine manufacturing.



He urged the students, after they have successfully gone through their clinical years, to consider the myriad of opportunities that await them in the field of vaccine manufacturing, which could be in the areas of research and development, quality assurance, regulatory affairs, or production management.



A total of 248 students were gowned with branded white coats by planning committee members, preceptors, lecturers, guests, and parents, symbolizing the transition into the clinical rotation year. The administration of the pledge was held afterward.



In her closing remarks, she entreated them to practice as an international 21st-century pharmacist who is poised to impact, protect, transform, and save lives.



The white coat ceremony saw participation from dignitaries such as the President of the Pharmaceutical Society of Ghana, representatives of the Pharmacy Council of Ghana, the Food and Drug Authority, and the Ghana Standard Authority, as well as the CEO of KATH, Prof. Otchere Addai-Mensah.