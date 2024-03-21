KNUST Counselling Center partners Johnson & Johnson to address mental health issues

Health News of Thursday, 21 March 2024

Source: KNUST Counselling Center

The Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology Counselling Centre (KCC) in partnership with Johnson and Johnson has held an Academic Life Seminar for Students and Resilient Minds Future Leaders Programme. The seminar was held at the Great Hall on 15th March 2024.



The Head of KCC, Mrs. Victoria De-Graft Adjei, underscored KNUST’s collaboration with Johnson & Johnson to launch the Resilient Minds initiative. She explained that the Resilient Minds Future Leaders Programme is a mental health initiative of Johnson & Johnson and KNUST aimed at addressing prevalent mental health issues among students. She emphasized the significance of nurturing resilient mindsets to attain academic and personal goals.



Professor Wilson Agyei Asare, Director of the Directorate of Student Affairs (DoSA), showed appreciation to the Johnson & Johnson team for coming on board to ensure students' wellbeing. He hoped that the program would be impactful and knowledgeable and urged the students to make use of it.



Reverend Professor Frances Emily Owusu-Ansah, representing the Pro Vice-Chancellor, Professor Ellis Owusu-Dabo, expressed profound appreciation for the collaborative efforts aimed at addressing mental health challenges. She highlighted the importance of prioritizing mental health management, citing statistics from the World Health Organization (WHO) that ‘13% of Ghanaians suffer from mental health issues”. She, therefore, called on all participants to actively engage in the program to effectively reduce mental health challenges within the university community.



An alumnus of KNUST, Mr. Emmanuel Asante Antwi, the Key Account Manager of Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson, expressed his enthusiasm about the partnership. He applauded the Resilient Minds as a groundbreaking initiative aimed at increasing awareness of mental health disorders within the university community.



“Our ultimate goal is to reduce stigma, improve overall health and enhance the quality of life for all members of the University”. He reaffirmed their commitment to improving mental health. “By working hand in hand, we can empower future generations to live healthier, more resilient lives”, he asserted.



Mr. Rabbi Darko, Counsellor for the College of Humanities and Social Sciences, shared knowledge on “Becoming a Grade ‘A’ Student”. He urged students to set clear goals and develop effective study strategies. He emphasized the importance of consistency, proactive planning, and efficient time management in achieving academic excellence.



Ms. Akua Afriyie Addae, a Clinical Psychologist, delved into “Identifying and Supporting Peers in Distress”. She outlined common causes of distress among students such as financial problems, broken homes, relationship problems, and addiction, and outlined a framework for recognizing those in distress, responding to, and referring individuals in need of support.



She stressed the significance of observing behavioral patterns and symptoms indicating distress and encouraged students to seek assistance from counselors and peer support networks.



The program also featured a short video presentation showcasing the objectives and goals of the Resilient Minds initiative, further emphasizing the commitment of both KNUST and Johnson & Johnson to fostering a mentally resilient campus environment.



The Resilient Minds program aligns with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 3: Good Health and Well-being. It also seeks to build the capacity of healthcare professionals and boost avenues for early mental health interventions.







