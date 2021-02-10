Regional News of Wednesday, 10 February 2021

Source: universnewsroom.com

KNUST Basic Schools to reopen after SSA-UoG suspends strike

KNUST Basic Schools

The Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology has announced Wednesday, February 10, 2021, as the reopening date for the KNUST Basic Schools.



This comes after the Senior Staff Association of Universities of Ghana (SSA-UoG) suspended its strike which was declared on January 21, 2021.



“Following the suspension of the industrial action by the National Executive Council of the Senior Staff Association of Universities of Ghana, I write on behalf of the Registrar to inform the University Community and the general public that the KNUST Basic Schools will re-open for academic work on Wednesday, February 10, 2021,” a notice signed by the Deputy Registrar (Academic Affairs), Margaret Dzisi reads.



SSA-UoG’s decision to suspend their strike comes after the National Labour Commission (NLC) secured an Interlocutory injunction from the High Court.



They have asked members to return to work on Wednesday, February 10, 2021.



Although they are resuming work, executives of the Association say that they will continue to engage with the government over their grievances.



“We will continue to engage faithfully with the government and other relevant stakeholders in our fight for justice and fairness in the payment of our Tier2 pension contribution arrears and the award of market Premium and Non-basic allowance to our Union members,” part of the notice reads.



One of the effects of their action was that Basic Schools of some universities including that of the University of Ghana, Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology and the University of Health and Allied Sciences had to defer their reopening date.



