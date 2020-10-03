General News of Saturday, 3 October 2020

KNII condemns activities of secessionists in the Volta Region

The institute has called on government to find a lasting solution to the crime

The Kwame Nkrumah Ideological Institute (KNII) has condemned the illegal activities of the secessionist groups in the Volta Region.



Mr Benjamin Anyagre, Executive Director of KNII, said the sacrifices of Osagyefo Dr Kwame Nkrumah for building a Nation-State should be guarded and protected by all citizens of Ghana.



Mr Anyagre said the KNII is calling on the government to engage the various traditional leaders in whose jurisdictions these secessionist activities took place to help find a lasting solution to the crime.



“Experts in conflict prevention and resolutions, including Christians, Muslims, and Traditional leaders should be brought on board to play a role against this retrogressive act to help ensure sanity, and protect the people, properties, and Ghana as one Nation-State”.



He indicated that the issue was of top priority in terms of the security of Ghana hence, it should be of much concern to all political parties in the country.







“The Africa we want must be devoid of further divisive tendencies, ” he stressed.









