KMA vows to ban tricycle operators from entering Central Business District of Kumasi despite resistance

Regional News of Friday, 4 August 2023

Source: otecfmghana.com

The Head of the Transport Department at the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA), Mr Randy Wilson, has said that the assembly will not bow out on its decision to ban tricycle operators from entering the Central Business District of Kumasi.



According to him, the assembly will continue to strictly enforce the ban on tricycle riders to achieve its aim of easing vehicular congestion in Kumasi city.



Mr Wilson in an interview with OTEC's Captain Koda, host of the Kumasi-based OTEC 102.9 FM's morning show "Nyansapo" on Thursday, August 3, 2023, reiterated KMA’s commitment to ensuring transport regulations in the city are adhered to by all drivers.



"We have the support of our leaders and security agencies in the city, and what we are doing is within the corridors of the law, so we will continue to enforce the laws without fear or favour," he said.



His comment follows pockets of a demonstration by some tricycle operators in Kumasi.



The operators on Wednesday, August 2, 2023, blocked some roads in Kumasi to mark their displeasure over the ban.



They argued that enforcement of the directive would cut them off from their business as most of their customers work within the central business district.



Randy Wilson, however, has also emphasised that the ban which came into force on July 27, this year is part of efforts to address traffic congestion and enhance pedestrian safety in the bustling area.



He added that the security personnel deployed to enforce the directive will not hesitate to arrest any tricycle operator who will flout the law.



You can also watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:



