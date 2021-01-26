Regional News of Tuesday, 26 January 2021

Source: GNA

KMA to evict traders from pavement by February 1

The Assembly says sellign on the pavement has become a contributory factor to congestion at the CBD

The Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) will from Monday, February 1 this year, commence an eviction exercise to clear traders and hawkers from pavements in the Central Business District (CBD).



According to the Assembly, selling on the pavement, which is illegality, was the major contributory factor to congestion at the CBD, and the management was not going to allow such illegality to continue.



A statement signed by Ms Henrietta Afia Konadu Aboagye, Public Relations Officer of the Assembly and issued in Kumasi, said the traders had up to the end of January to relocate to the approved trading areas.



This, he said, would help ease congestion and bring sanity in the conduct of commercial activities in Ghana’s second-largest city.



“The Assembly wishes to inform all such traders to voluntarily leave the unauthorized premises by January 30 to avoid any punitive measures against them,” it said.



The exercise, according to the statement, was also necessitated by the upsurge in COVID-19 cases in the country.



Under an agreement between the Assembly and leadership of the Petty Traders Association, the traders before the Christmas festivities were permitted to do business on the pavements.



The statement reminded the traders that the grace period to voluntarily leave the pavements elapsed on January 15, and, therefore, they should comply with the directive in their interest.



Most pavements at the CBD have almost been choked as traders conduct their businesses, making pedestrian movement extremely difficult.



The practice has also led to excessive generation of waste, adding up to the KMA’s waste generation burden of 1, 500 tonnes per day.