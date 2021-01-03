General News of Sunday, 3 January 2021

Source: GNA

KMA pursues digitised revenue mobilization drive

Mr. Osei Assibey Antwi is Kumasi's Metropolitan Chief Executive (MCE)

The Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) is envisioning the digitization of revenue mobilization to ensure the processes meet contemporary standards and practices.



The move forms part of efforts to use digital tools for more effective management of local public finances and also address leakages in revenue mobilization.



Mr. Osei Assibey Antwi, the Metropolitan Chief Executive (MCE), who was addressing a meeting of the Assembly in Kumasi, hinted that the African Smart Towns Network (ASToN) is supporting the authorities to bring their vision to fruition.



ASToN is a network of some selected African cities that wants to use digital tools in finding solutions to prevailing development challenges as pertained to their specific localities and contexts.



Consequently, the KMA is planning to revamp its Revenue Unit with digital tools to be able to build a reliable database and adopt an e-tax system to enhance revenue mobilization.



The Third Ordinary Meeting of the First Session of the Eighth Assembly discussed issues relating to revenue mobilization, security, and infrastructural development, environmental sustainability, public-private-partnerships, and maintenance of law and order.



Mr. Assibey-Antwi said the total revenue received as at October 2020 was GH¢34,271,791.92, representing 58.22 percent out of the total projection of GH¢58,867,392.95.



In terms of the Internally Generated Funds, the Assembly had collected GH¢16,774,454.40 out of the projected GH¢24,000,000.00, representing 69.89 percent within the period under review.



This performance, according to the MCE, was below the expected 83.33 percent for the period.



He observed that the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic had a negative toll on the revenues of the Assembly and, therefore, stressed the need for the authorities to strategize to mop up revenue for development purposes.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.