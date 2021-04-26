KMA orders traders to vacate Otumfuo’s ceremonial roads by April 28

General News of Monday, 26 April 2021

Source: Daily Mail

City authorities in Kumasi have issued a three-day ultimatum to traders who have blocked the Apagyafie to Kejetia and Adum routes to vacate such areas in order to grant the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, easy access.



A statement released by the Public Relations Unit of the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) on Sunday, April 25, gave the traders up to Wednesday, April 28 to vacate such routes.



According to the KMA, its orders are based on a directive it received from Otumfuo’s Secretariat.



“The Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly wishes to draw the attention of the general public that it has received a directive from the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II’s Secretariat in a letter signed by the Chief Protocol Officer indicating that henceforth, His Royal Majesty would be using the ceremonial routes meant for him. These routes are Dr. Mensah to Otumfuo roundabout to Adum Melcom and Harper Road.”



“In furtherance to this, the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly is by this release drawing the attention of all traders and motorists on that stretch that, henceforth His Royal Majesty, Asantehene Otumfuo Nana Osei Tutu II would be using the direct route from Manhyia through Apagyafie to Kejetia and Adum Palace for all traditional rites and that all traders who have blocked the right-of-way should vacate by Wednesday, April 28, 2021,” the statement added.



KMA further ordered all traders currently plying their trade in the said areas to move “to avoid any undesired action by the security.”



