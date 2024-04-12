KMA launches Kumasi inter-schools waste segregation and recycling challenge

Regional News of Friday, 12 April 2024

Source: Nana Peprah, Contributor

The Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) has launched a cleaning competition project called the Kumasi inter-school waste segregation and recycling challenge.



The project, mainly championed by KMA with support from the European Union, aims to enlighten students on the need to keep a clean environment.



From the various communities within the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly, five (5) schools were selected to begin the programme.



The schools include Amankwatia Primary A and B, Fankyenebra Primary A and B, St. Joseph Primary A and B, Bantama Primary A and B, and Buokrom MA Primary A and B.



The segregation program is also meant to guide the students on how to separate waste and group it accordingly.



Each school was given containers in addition to mosquito nets, hand gloves, and a handwashing facility.



Speaking during the launch of the project, the Kumasi City Mayor, Samuel Payne, said the initiative was part of the KMA's effort to make the Metropolis one of the cleanest areas in Ghana.



According to him, KMA decided to begin the programme with the basic schools in order to teach them the need to always protect and keep the environment tidy.



According to him, schools that do well in terms of segregation, a clean environment, and good hygiene will be rewarded.



"This program was inspired by a visit to Columbus, Ohio, where a story was told by the head of waste management about how a grandmother was confronted by a child for using one dustbin at home. We believe that the essence of separating trash for both economic usage, cleaning the environment, and sustainability is very important. That is why we introduced these acts at various schools," he said.



He also appealed to GES and the Kumasi Metro to engage the teachers on the need to dedicate some time within the week, at least three times, to sensitise students on waste separations and why they should learn to keep the environment clean.



Before this new strategy, the mayor said the all-inclusive project had already begun with adults, especially those within the city business areas, with measures put in place.



To ensure the sustainability of the project, Sam Payne said a territorial committee has been set up, and the KMA has already had discussions with the judicial services on enforcement and punishment measures.



Apart from the above, the mayor said KMA has introduced education drives, which is why the programme has been taken to schools.



He also said platforms are going to be mounted at the various vintage points to educate the general public.



On his part, Joshua Tetteh Nortey, Planning Officer for the KMA and the local coordinator for the project, said that "the project is meant to ensure that we gain benefits in our quest to clean the environment."



He said that though practising segregation exercises will be difficult for most Ghanaians, KMA is trying its best to inculcate in the people the need to practice them.



Reiterating the KMA's commitment to ensuring the success of the project, he said dustbins had already been provided in the various areas to secure garbage collections.



According to him, people who use these dustbins pay small amounts of money, ranging from Gh¢2.00 to Gh¢5.00.



Expressing worry over how most people fail to comply with the rules, in addition to their failure to pay the expected charges, he said that enforcement is going to start on Monday to clamp down on such recalcitrant individuals.