Regional News of Wednesday, 17 February 2021

Source: GNA

KMA, five Municipal Assemblies receive international donor support

The items are to be given out to underprivileged people

The Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) and six other Municipal Assemblies have received a variety of food and COVID-19 protective items for the upkeep of the poor and the vulnerable.



The six beneficiary Municipalities included Suame, Kwadaso, Old Tafo, Oforikrom, Asokwa and Asokore Mampong.



The items, including 300 bags of rice, 126 boxes each of cooking oil and ‘Mackerel’ canned fish, quantities of face masks and sanitizers, were jointly donated by two international organisations.



The organisations are the Association of Netherlands Municipalities (VNG) and CUF, a federation of French local and regional governments involved in international relations.



Mr Prince A. Anokye, a Focal Person of VNG, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), Kumasi, on the sidelines of the programme, said the donation was in line with the ‘COVID-19 Support Project’.



The Project, he said, was initiated by the donors to help cater for the underprivileged in the society in the wake of the outbreak of the pandemic, which had worsened the plight of many vulnerable people.



He said the two international organizations would also make similar donations to the Suntreso and Manhyia Government Hospitals, to assist the staff in the discharge of their duties.



Mr Anokye bemoaned the difficulties confronting city dwellers, including restrictions and other tight measures imposed by governments all over the world to mitigate the spread of the pandemic.



Therefore, it was appropriate that local governments initiated pro-poor social intervention programmes for the benefit of the citizenry.



Mr Kwadwo Akuamoah Boateng, Kumasi Metropolitan Coordinating Director, representing the Mayor, Mr. Osei Assibey-Antwi, lauded the donors for contributing positively towards the welfare of the poor in the society.



He said the KMA had intensified its campaign against COVID-19 through various educational and sensitization programmes and warned the people to abide by the safety protocols to ensure their safety.



