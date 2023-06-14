KMA bans Aboboya, Pragyia from operating in prime parts of Kumasi

General News of Wednesday, 14 June 2023

The transport sub-committee of the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) has proposed a restriction on Aboboya and Pragyia (tricycles) in the prime parts of Kumasi's central business district.



According to Afia Konadu, the Public Relations Officer of the KMA, the new measure aims to alleviate congestion in the central business district.



Speaking on Kessben FM, she confirmed that the proposal has been accepted by the General Assembly of the KMA.



Initially scheduled to be implemented on June 15, 2023, the implementation has been delayed due to additional engagements that need to be addressed.



Konadu emphasized that after conducting the necessary stakeholder consultations, an official announcement regarding the restriction will be made.



The move by KMA comes after the Greater Accra Regional Coordinating Council led by the Regional Minister, Henry Quartey announced a ban on tricycles on Highways within the national capital.



The ban is aimed at ensuring compliance enforcement of the Road Traffic Regulations, 2012 (LI 2180) came into effect on November 1, 2021.













