KMA Mayor expresses confidence in new KATH CEO

Regional News of Friday, 16 December 2022

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The Acting Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH), Prof. Otchere Addai-Mensah, has paid a courtesy call on Hon. Sam Pyne, the Kumasi Metro Chief Executive as part of his stakeholders’ engagement exercise.



The visit was to enable him formally introduce himself as the new CEO of the sole tertiary health facility in the Ashanti Region.



In his remarks, Prof. Addai-Mensah said KATH occupies a unique position in the healthcare delivery system of the country as it is saddled with the burden of treating tertiary healthcare referral needs of about 13 regions in Ghana.



He said with such an arduous responsibility, the hospital will require the support and assistance of all stakeholders to enable it effectively meet the expectations of the public.



“Unlike the Greater Accra Region which can boast of several specialists and referral facilities like Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, the Police Hospital, the 37 Military Hospital and the University of Ghana Medical Center among others, the same cannot be said of the Ashanti region.



“KATH as a sole tertiary facility serving virtually the same population as Greater Accra will, therefore, require the maximum assistance of all stakeholders including the KMA to enhance its capacity to meet the growing specialist healthcare needs of the 13 regions out of the 16regions in the country” he emphasized.



Hon. Sam Pyne expressed confidence in the ability of the new CEO to turn around the fortunes of the hospital. He said KATH was a highly sensitive institution, but he was hopeful that given the calibre of Prof. Addai-Mensah, the hospital will witness a turnaround during his tenure of office. He pledged the readiness of KMA to support the management of the hospital in its drive to improve the operations of the hospital.



Prof. Addai-Mensah was accompanied on the visit by some members of his management team.