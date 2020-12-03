Regional News of Thursday, 3 December 2020

Source: GNA

KKMA marks World AIDS Day with awareness float

Staff of KKMA took part in the awareness program

The Kpone-Katamanso Municipal Assembly (KKMA) in collaboration with the Ghana Aids Commission has marked this year's World AIDS Day with a float within Municipality.



The 2020 World AIDS Day celebration was on the theme: “Global Solidarity, shared responsibility stay safe let end AIDS by 2030”.



Speaking to the Ghana News Agency, Mrs Gertrude Abebleh, Kpone-Katamanso HIV/AIDS focal person, said the prevalence rate of HIV infection in the Municipality was 1.32 per cent, a situation she said was very high.



Mrs Abebleh added that, most Ghanaians were not paying attention to HIV/AIDS due to the outbreak of the coronavirus, adding that, all hands must get on deck to curb the spread of the disease within the Municipality

According to her, while the Ghana Aids Commission would do all it could to resource the various health facilities within the Municipality, stakeholders especially Faith Based Organizations (FBO) should assist the Commission to reduce the disease.



"We are giving out lubricated condoms both male and female types, and other teaching materials to assist in helping stop the spread," she added.



Mr. Gustave Kemeh, Acting Head Health and Safety at J. K Travels and Tour, a stakeholder, said it was time Ghanaians took check-ups including HIV testing very serious as it was safe to know ones status early for proper management and treatment.



Mr Kemeh said most Ghanaians often focused on their work especially those at the transport sector, and rarely does regular check-ups a reason informing his outfit’s decision to partner in screening transporters free of charge.



Staff of the KKMA including NABCO, and National Services Personnel and other departmental heads took part in the HIV awareness float to sensitize residents on the disease.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.