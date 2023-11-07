KK Sarpong will never be Offinsohene as long as I live - Reverend Obofour

General News of Tuesday, 7 November 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Founder and leader of Anointed Palace Chapel International, Reverend Obofour has waded into the ongoing tussle for the appointment of a new chief of Offinso.



Speaking in a video sighted by GhanaWeb, the cleric who is said to be a native of the Ashanti town has vowed that former Ghana National Petroleum Commission (GNPC) boss, Dr KK Sarpong who has been named as candidate for the stool will never become the chief of Offinso.



“There’s someone out there who believes he is mightier than all, he has been outdoored and he thinks he will be chief of Offinso but that’s a lie.



"His name will be mentioned alright and he can use all the power he has but he can never assume the Offinso stool. Because your claim to chieftaincy lies with where your mother was buried, you can go and make your claim there. As for the the Offinso stool, you will never have it whether you are KK. Whoever or KK whatever.



“You will never be chief of Offinso as far as my life and my soul lives and the truth lies with Manhyia Palace,” he added.



Dr KK Sarpong who has been nominated as the candidate for the Offinso stool by the queen mother of the town, Nana Ama Serwaa Nyarko has had his nomination rejected by Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu.



The kingmakers of the Offinso Traditional Area chose the former GNPC boss to succeed the late Paramount Chief of Offinso, Nana Wiafe Akenten II.



However his nomination has been rejected by the overlord of the Ashanti Kingdom, a situation which has led to a tussle between Manhyia Palace, elders of Offinso and his kinsmen.





