KIA coronavirus surge: Prosecute fake result holders – OccupyGhana

OccupyGhana has suggested that the government of Ghana restrict travel to and from high-risk COVID-19 countries and also prosecute travellers to have acquired fake test results.



In a statement expressing alarm about the high number of COVID-19-positive arrivals at the Kotoka International Airport, OccupyGhana said: “As a matter of urgency, we must identify the high-risk countries and restrict travel to and from them.”, adding: “Citizens and residents of Ghana may be allowed entry, only if they test negative at KIA and are mandatorily quarantined for at least 10 days at their own cost”



The civil society group also urged the government to provide incentives to hotels to accept passengers from high-risk countries for quarantine.



“Travellers must pay hotel quarantine bills in full, prior to travel”, the group proposed.



It also said: “Without exception, all travellers who test positive must be sent to a GHS-designated isolation facility as per our protocols for further clinical assessment and treatment. A negative PCR test must be repeated after Day 5. The passenger may be de-isolated following 2 negative tests”.



Additionally, it suggested the prosecution of “travellers who are proven to have flown in with forged PCR results”.



“It is our fervent hope that the authorities will consider these matters and accept these suggestions as we continue to battle this virus and protect one another from infections”, the group noted.



Frontiers Health Services, managers of Ghana’s COVID-19 airport testing programme, recently raised concerns about the high rate of positive cases arriving in the country at the airport.



The company, in a letter to the Managing Director of Ghana Airports Company Limited, Yaw Kwakwa, said on Saturday, 24 April 2021 that it recorded 75 positive cases, which is the highest daily number of positive COVID-19 cases at the airport.



This precedes the previous highest rate of 45 cases.



The company appealed to stakeholders to implement stringent measures on the quality of PCR results acceptable for entry into the country.



OccupyGhana®️ has read with concern reports from Frontiers Services Limited, the Covid-19 Antigen testing lab based at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA), about the sudden and alarming increase in positive cases arriving in the country over the past week.



According to a letter dated April 24, 2021 written by the lab to Ghana Airport Co Ltd., a record number of seventy-five (75) positive cases were detected on the April 24, 2021 at the airport. This is a significant rise from the previous high of forty-five (45) positive cases on April 21, 2021.



With the devastating effects of the 2nd COVID-19 wave at the beginning of the year still fresh in our minds, we appeal to the Ghana Health Service (GHS) to leave no stone unturned in reducing the importation of positive cases.



Judging by the terrible effects of the third wave of COVID -19 which has crippled health systems and led to the loss of thousands of lives in several countries, a third wave in Ghana with its new variants could be catastrophic.



Some of the problems we have identified are:



1. Travellers arriving in the country from high-risk countries;



2. Travellers arriving with fake PCR test results;



3. Non-availability of quarantine facilities for large numbers of travellers;



4. Hotels not willing to be used for quarantine purposes; and



5. Some positive cases not willing to be isolated in GHS-designated isolation facilities.



Ghana’s pioneering introduction in August 2020 of compulsory antigen testing on arrival at KIA has without a doubt cut down the risk of importing new cases. We wish to make the following suggestions as an added level of precaution:



a. As a matter of urgency, we must identify the high-risk countries and restrict travel to and from them. Citizens and residents of Ghana may be allowed entry, only if they test negative at KIA and are mandatorily quarantined for at least 10 days at their own cost;



b. Provide incentives to hotels to accept passengers from high-risk countries for quarantine. Travellers must pay hotel quarantine bills in full, prior to travel;



c. Without exception, all travellers who test positive must be sent to a GHS-designated isolation facility as per our protocols for further clinical assessment and treatment. A negative PCR test must be repeated after Day 5. The passenger may be de-isolated following 2 negative tests; and



d. Prosecute travellers who are proven to have flown in with forged PCR results.



It is our fervent hope that the authorities will consider these matters and accept these suggestions as we continue to battle this virus and protect one another from infections.



OccupyGhana®