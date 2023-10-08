KEMP Methodist JHS roof leaks badly amidst shortage of desks for students

Regional News of Sunday, 8 October 2023

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The KEMP Methodist Junior High School at Aburi, Akuapem South District in the Eastern Region has the roofs leak badly and shortage of desks for the students.



These issues are affecting the quality of education and the safety of students and teachers.



The school building has developed cracks, roofs leaking, amid shortage of desks.



Established in 1887, KEMP Methodist Junior High School, founded by Methodist missionaries has not seen any major rehabilitation.



However, it’s now facing a dire situation that demands immediate attention.



The school’s infrastructure, including its building and roofing, have not seen any significant renovations since its establishment.



The consequences are alarming. The school building is riddled with serious cracks, posing a severe safety risk to both students and teachers.



The roofing is in disrepair, resulting in persistent leaks that disrupt academic activities every time it rains. Inadequate desks for the school’s 166 students force them to share the few available, impacting their learning experience.



In spite of the challenges, KEMP Methodist JHS is striving to be a center of academic excellence in STEM education.



Yet, many students from economically disadvantaged backgrounds struggle to afford even the most basic learning materials, such as exercise books, pens, and pencils. Some arrive at school on empty stomachs because their parents can’t provide funds for meals.



The Assembly Member for Aburi West Electoral Area, Daniel Asiamah, noticed the problem of parents’ inability to provide learning materials to their children is widespread has initiated some actions.



In partnership with the Vinyo Prestige Foundation, Hon. Daniel Asiamah, Assembly Member for Aburi West Electoral Area generously donates quantities of exercise books, pens, and pencils to students in various Basic Schools in his electoral area at the beginning of every academic year.



He has also offered scholarship for some brilliant but needy students



While KEMP Methodist JHS and other Basic Schools in Aburi are determined to provide quality education, it’s evident that urgent infrastructure improvements and logistics are needed.



The safety and comfort of students and teachers must be a top priority. More support from the government and other stakeholders is crucial to creating a conducive learning environment for all.