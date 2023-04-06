KBTH CEO appeals to Qatar Charity to construct a recovery block for children and parents

Health News of Thursday, 6 April 2023

The Chief Executive Officer of the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, Dr. Opoku Ware Ampomah, has appealed to Qatar Charity to help the hospital build a recovery block for children who come to the hospital to undergo cleft and palate surgeries and their parents.



Dr. Ampomah lauded the charity organization for the support they are rendering to cleft and palate patients but mentioned that their challenge at the moment is a recovery ward to accommodate both old and new patients.



Dr. Ampomah added that, because the recovery blocks in the hospital are not enough, it creates some sought of competition among the recovery patients.



“I’m sure you have been around the ward and as you can imagine, we can actually triple our outputs but we are limited in space in terms of the ward space because the patients here have to compete with all the other plastic reconstructive cases so they have to compete for beds with contractures, progenitor deformities and all that.



“In fact, one of the dreams that we have is to expand our ward space so that we can do an extension on our ward so that we can have a bit more space. In that way, we can accommodate a lot of our patients, because what happens is that when they come in you know that for the cleft children, they cannot come alone they come with parents. So, we need to find somewhere for the parents to stay and how they’re going to be looked after and that is a bit of a challenge,” Dr. Opoku Ware Ampomah explained.



