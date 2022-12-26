KATH records over 175 new childhood cancer cases - Dr Paintsil

Health News of Monday, 26 December 2022

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital has bemoaned increasing cases of childhood-related cancers at its paediatric oncology unit.



Head of the Unit, Dr. Vivian Paintsil revealed that there have been over 175 cases in 2022.



“At first we were seeing between 110 to 120 new cases every year but for this year, we have over 175 new cases,” she said.



She has therefore called for intensified awareness of childhood cancers.



She was speaking at a year-end party for children with cancer.



“We’ve been doing a lot of early warning sign training around, and it could also be that the number of case are just going up,” she said.



“Any time, you have any persistent symptoms. Any spot in the eye, any squint and any time they’re swellings or lumps, unexplained severe bone pain the person must be referred to the hospital, these can be indicators that the child may be suffering from childhood cancers,” she added.