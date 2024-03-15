KATH doctors call off strike after meeting with stakeholders

General News of Friday, 15 March 2024

The Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) Doctors Association has called off its industrial strike after engaging with the hospital's management, according to a myjoyonline.com report.



The decision comes following discussions aimed at addressing the issue of accommodation faced by the medical staff.



The report explained that following a series of deliberations involving members of the association, management of KATH, the Regional Coordinating Council and the Lands Commission, a consensus was reached regarding the alleged threat posed by a private developer taking over doctors' bungalows.



Speaking to JoyNews, Michael Leat, President of the association, highlighted the outcome of the discussions, emphasizing that they would no longer pursue individual efforts to secure accommodation.



Instead, they have received assurances from the hospital management and stakeholders that accommodation issues will be addressed promptly.



"After meeting with our stakeholders, they've promised to help us find accommodation, so we see no reason why we should go back to look for accommodation by ourselves.



“…we believe in them, so, there's no cause for alarm. Our members also have agreed to what management and other stakeholders have said, so, we are happy, both sides, management and the staff and our stakeholders are happy,” he added.



The medics are expected to resume full duties today, Friday, March 15.



