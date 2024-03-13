KATH: Patients stranded as doctors strike over accommodation challenges

Health News of Wednesday, 13 March 2024

Source: classfmonline.com

Patients have been stranded at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) in the Kumasi Metropolis of the Ashanti Region due to the strike action by the doctors at the facility.



The aggrieved doctors only attend to patients on admission, and no new cases are being attended to.



The doctors have declared a strike as a result of the accommodation challenges.



About 20 doctors and other health workers are facing eviction from the bungalow they occupy at Danyame.



According to them, they have been given an eviction notice to vacate the residential apartment within one week by a private developer.



Some of the patients who were scheduled to meet doctors on Wednesday, March 13, 2024, and others attending the hospital for the first time have been left stranded.



The disappointed patients who had travelled from some parts of the country, including the Central Region, among others, in an interview with Class News’ Ashanti regional correspondent, Elisha Adarkwah, called on the government to intervene in the situation.



Meanwhile, the management of the hospital has scheduled an emergency meeting with the Regional Coordinating Council, the Lands Commission, and the Danyame Development Committee, as well as the striking doctors, over the issue.