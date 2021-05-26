KATH: Only 20% of challenges fixed - Surgeon

General News of Wednesday, 26 May 2021

Source: starrfm.com.gh

A senior medical doctor at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital, Dr Anthony Davor has revealed that only 20 percent of challenges raised by surgeons at the facility have been fixed.



According to Dr Davor, they are demanding clear timelines from the management on when the various issues raised will be addressed. He added that their concerns have to do with the safety of the environment and the regular maintenance of broken-down equipment for surgeries.



“The issues are being resolved and we’ve seen a few things being resolved. As we speak, about 20% of what we’re asking for is being solved.”



The Management of the Hospital in Kumasi on Tuesday begun fixing broken down equipment at the various theatres at the health facility.



The hospital has also replaced broken furniture at the coffee centre, while about seven monitors have also been fixed in the facility to bring relief to the surgeons.



The action of the management comes after the surgeons at the Hospital wore red armbands to protest over the deplorable nature of the surgery department and other critical departments at the facility.



The Surgeons claim that several complaints lodged with the management have not been resolved adding that the unsafe surgery could lead to deaths if the department is not refurbished immediately.



One surgeon complained there’s no distilled water for cancer surgeries indicating that for the sake of his patients he will not relent on their peaceful protest to get the theatre fixed.



Dr Anthony Davor, added that basic equipment to treat children and critical emergencies are outdated and not fit for purpose. He indicated they have complained about several of these issues for a very long time but nothing happens.



He noted, that the surgeons do not intend to embarrass anybody but the main issue is that their patients must be safe when they arrive for surgeries.