KATH CEO encourages staff to work hard, suspends three doctors, five more to get punitive sanctions.

Regional News of Monday, 15 May 2023

Source: otecfmghana.com

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for the komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH), Professor Otchere Addai-Mensah has urged staff of the outfit to continue to offer their best in giving care to patients and visitors who come to the facility.



He noted that by doing this, they would be contributing to prolonging the lifespan of persons who visit the hospital for care.



Addressing a staff durbar at the facility on Friday, May 12, 2023, Prof Addai-Mensah indicated his readiness to listen to concerns, complaints and suggestions from members of the staff so that collectively they could work on them to enable them churn out positive outcomes in the area of care giving.



"Ours is a mandate to give quality and human- centered care to our patients and visitors who come to KATH and so I urge you all to partner with me in dealing with every challenge that come our way", the CEO stated.



Commendation:



The CEO commended the staff for pulling off sterling performances for the six months he had been with them and urged them not to relent in doing their best.



He added that there was no way the modest successes they had chalked currently could come about without every staff member playing a positive role.



The CEO said he now sees staff working as if the hospital belonged to them.



"The concerns you expressed including the suggestions you brought up since the staff durbar series was instituted has enabled management to work to ensure appropriate measures were put in place to address the challenges we encountered previously", the CEO commended.



Gains:



The CEO disclosed that for three months the hospital has been able to rake in GHc700, 000.00 just from funds people paid for treatment using the Mobile Money platforms and point of sales devices.



This he noted has given management the impetus to go a step further to make the platforms accessible to everyone elsewhere who may want to pay for the treatment of their relations or family members.



The CEO said the hospital has been able to secure a deal with Neuce Paints to supply and paint the doctors flats for free, a job the company is almost done with.



He disclosed that the intention is to paint all flats including doctors and later nurses flats as well as the wards and blocks to make the KATH environment fitting of a premier hospital.



Measures:



He noted that just as pertains elsewhere, KATH should not be used as a thoroughfare for vehicles and persons who have no business at the facility.



Measures, the CEO noted were being taken to ensure such is halted.



Punitive sanctions:



Currently, three medical doctors have been suspended with five more to face similar disciplinary measures for dabbling in activities such as extortion, thievery and forgery.



Speaking on the issue, the CEO said it is incumbent on every person that works at KATH to deal truthfully with the state and the facility in every area of operation hence a decision to deal ruthlessly with any erring professional, practitioner or staff.