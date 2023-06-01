KATH CEO appeals to Asantehene to intervene in stalled projects

Religion of Thursday, 1 June 2023

The Chief Executive Officer at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital, Professor Otchere Yaw Addai-Mensah, has called on the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, to intervene and complete stalled infrastructural projects of the hospital.



The call by the CEO was contained in an online publication by graphiconline.com.



He made this call while he [Professor Addai-Mensah] and the hospital's management team paid a courtesy call on the Asantehene in his palace at Manhyia.



According to the report, Prof. Addai-Mensah informed the Asantehene that the construction of the hospital's Maternal and Baby Unit (MBU), as well as the Sickle Cell and Blood Transfusion Centre, which was being funded by the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC), had come to a halt.



The CEO noted that neither projects had seen any activity for about a year, and he appealed to the Asantehene to step in to see to it that the projects were completed.



Professor Otchere Yaw Addai-Mensah was accompanied by the Board Chairman, Nana Effah Appenten, all members of the hospital's board, the Bompatahene, Maxwell Opoku Agyemang, Charles Dontoh and the Dean of the School of Medicine and Dentistry, Prof. Daniel Ansong.







