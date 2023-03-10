Just ask for the handing over note when you get to your ministry - John Jinapor teases K.T Hammond

General News of Friday, 10 March 2023

Member of Parliament for Yapei Kusawgu Constituency, Savanna Region John Jinapor has asked the Akufo-Addo-led administration to start the process of writing their handing over notes as they will not be retained in the next election.



According to him, the Akufo-Addo-led government has performed abysmally and Ghanaians will not be able to bare the hardship again.



Speaking on the floor of parliament on Thursday, March 9, 2023, during a debate on the president’s State of the Nation's Address (SoNA), the member of parliament for Yapei Kusawgu Constituency jokingly singled out K.T Hammond, the nominated Minister for Trade and Industry, suggesting he does same when he is finally approved.



“… look at where the NPP has ended us, such an abysmal performance and you want another four years, another four years to kill the people of Ghana.



“…Mr speaker, let me state here that you should rather be preparing to write your handing over notes, even as my uncle K.T Hammond is gearing to go to the ministry. Please when you go, just ask for the handing over note and start writing because you are going out of office,” he added.



President Akufo-Addo on Wednesday, March 7, 2023, fulfilled his constitutional mandate by addressing parliament about the current state of the nation under his stewardship.



The president emphasised that but for COVID-19 and the Russia-Ukraine war, the country was headed in the right direction in terms of overall development.



But according to the opposition minority, Ghana has suffered and continues to suffer from what they deem to be the incompetence of the current government.







