Jurors in J. B. Danquah murder trial declare strike over unpaid allowances

Jurors in the murder case of the late Member of Parliament for Abuakwa North, J.B Danquah have expressed their intent to withdraw services from jury duties due to a lack of payment for their allowances.



The jurors claimed that they have not received their allowances since March 2022, which has affected their ability to attend court hearings as they cannot afford the cost of transportation.



This presents a challenge to the ongoing trial, which began in 2021, as the court is unable to provide a specific date for the jury's return.



In other news related to the case, the High Court in Accra has admitted caution statements from accused persons Daniel Asiedu and Vincent Dosso, following a mini-trial prompted by objections from their lawyers.



The lawyers argued that the caution statements, which prosecution witnesses had intended to present, were not obtained voluntarily from the accused. However, after hearing evidence from witnesses, including the investigating officer, the court ruled that the caution statements were given voluntarily and overruled the objection.



Justice Lydia Osei Marfo emphasized that the accused persons were not coerced or promised any favors before providing the caution statements.



