General News of Friday, 4 June 2021

Source: myxyzonline.com

June 4: We are mortals but our principles are immortal- Dr Zanetor Rawlings

Daughter of the late former President Jerry John Rawlings and Member of Parliament for Korley Klottey, Dr. Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings, has stated the challenges the country is facing are akin to the days preceding the June 4 revolution.

According to her, the absence of the founder- her dad-Jerry John Rawlings, on the day the National Democratic Congress (NDC) is observing June 4 is a reminder that no one lives forever but principles remain.

“We are mortals but principles and values are immortal, it’s a reminder to all of us,” she said

Speaking at the 42nd anniversary of the June 4 uprising under the theme: “The Relevance of June 4 to the contemporary Ghanaian democracy”, the legislator stressed that principles in developing a country are set out already, so it is not enough to fail the people.

Dr. Rawlings said the day should be a reminder of what the day stood for, stressing the June 4 uprising and similar events elsewhere did not happen in a vacuum but circumstances that were in the interest of the country led to the development.

The June 4th Revolution in Ghana in 1979 arose out of a combination of corruption, bad governance, frustration among the general public, and lack of discipline and frustrations within the Ghanaian army.

It was led by former President Jerry John Rawlings.

