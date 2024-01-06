Julius Makema, Dr. Afrikan, Peter Obi and, PLO Lumumba to speak at The Convention 2024

General News of Saturday, 6 January 2024

Source: New Africa Foundation

New Africa Foundation is delighted to host The Convention 2024. This event is scheduled to take place on the 7th of January 2024 at the Kwame Nkrumah Independence Square, coinciding with Ghana’s Constitution Day.



This event will encompass different facets of African excellence, including thought leaders and artists, all before an eclectic audience, including every stratum, community and group that constitutes the country, a microcosmic representation of the macrocosmic continent. New Africa Foundation, in partnership with Afrokids, will give out 5,000 pairs of shoes to levelled people as part of the activities at the event.



Confirmed speakers slated for the median Convention are



Dr. Arikana Chihombori-Quao, a trailblazing leader and Pan-African advocate from Zimbabwe. With a medical background and a commitment to fostering unity among African nations and the diaspora, Dr. Chihombori-Quao has actively dismantled barriers and created opportunities for collaboration in various fields.



Her efforts in empowering women, promoting gender equality, and championing education and healthcare initiatives contribute to a legacy transcending border.



Professor P. L. O. Lumumba, a distinguished African legal scholar and passionate advocate for good governance and Pan-Africanism from Kenya. With a significant tenure as the former Director of the Kenya Anti-Corruption Commission, Lumumba has gained global recognition through compelling speeches dissecting African politics and socio-economic challenges. He remains a dynamic force in pursuing African unity and development, inspiring the youth and championing justice.



Joining us from South Africa we have Julius Malema, a dynamic and influential politician who has captured the hearts of many with his impassioned commitment to social justice and economic equality. As the founder and leader of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) since 2013, Malema has led a fervent crusade for the rights of the marginalized and the transformation of South Africa's economic landscape.



With his distinctive red beret symbolizing the fight for justice, Malema's charisma and eloquence have endeared him to a diverse range of supporters who appreciate his bold vision for a more inclusive and equitable society.



Finally, we have Peter Obi, a luminary in Nigerian politics with unwavering integrity and exceptional leadership acumen. With a background in economics and a successful stint in business, Obi brings a unique blend of financial acuity and social consciousness to the political arena.



Serving as the Governor of Anambra State from 2006 to 2014, Obi garnered acclaim for his transformative policies, focusing on education, healthcare, and infrastructure. His frugality and prudent financial management earned him the moniker "the Okwute" (the Rock), symbolizing his resilience and steadfast dedication to the welfare of his people.



Visit www.theconventionafrica.com for more info and free registration to attend.



