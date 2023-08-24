Julian Owusu’s 'Idea to Execution' tech workshop inspires success

General News of Thursday, 24 August 2023

In an effort to foster innovation and equip aspiring entrepreneurs with the tools they need to succeed, Founder of Zuberi and CEO of POYNT, Julian Owusu, visionary tech entrepreneur, on Saturday August 19, 2023 hosted the captivating "Idea to Execution" Tech Workshop in Accra.



The event,which was attended by a diverse audience of Ghanaian CEOs, students, and tech enthusiasts, was designed to empower participants to transform their ideas into successful, customer-centric products.



According to organizers, the workshop provided a unique platform for individuals to gain valuable insights from Julian Owusu, who has successfully launched tech startups and products for large organisations over the years.



Drawing upon Julian's extensive expertise on product management and leadership, attendees were treated to a comprehensive guide on how to conceptualize, develop, and execute innovative solutions that resonate with customers.



The 2023 "Idea to Execution" workshop touched on topics, including; product ideation, market research, design thinking, product risks, and the essential art of creating products that customers truly love.



At the event, the interactive sessions facilitated open discussions, enabling attendees to grasp the nuances of building not only products but also effective teams that drive success.



Speaking to the CEO, his mission includes nurturing Ghana's youth by providing them with practical knowledge and skills to excel in the technology and business sectors. The workshop exemplified his dedication to fostering a collaborative ecosystem that promotes innovation and empowers the next generation of tech leaders.



Reflecting on the event's success, Julian Owusu shared, "I am thrilled to see the enthusiasm and hunger for knowledge displayed by all participants. Our goal is to create a ripple effect of positive change in Ghana's tech landscape, and workshops like 'Idea to Execution' are the stepping stones toward that transformation."



As Julian Owusu continues to champion youth employment, innovation, and sustainable entrepreneurship through POYNT, workshops, and initiatives, Ghana can undoubtedly anticipate a brighter future led by the same visionary spirit that has already brought transformative change to the nation.



POYNT, is a live social commerce platform that allows anyone to sell second hand thrift items to anyone in the country. The platform launched in June 2023 is currently available to a beta community of thrift enthusiasts testing and providing feedback on ints core features.