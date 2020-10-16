Politics of Friday, 16 October 2020

Juju man in police grips for using Sam George’s posters for rituals

The man was arrested with poster of the MP

A ritualist has been nabbed for allegedly using the campaign posters of the lawmaker for Ningo Prampram Sam George to perform Black magic/juju



According to reports, he is currently with the Police assisting in investigations.



The man whose name was not given is reported to have been accosted at the bank of the Volta Lake by some natives of Kpone.



The Member of Parliament made this known in a post on Social Media and thanking God for his life said “We serve a GOD who neither sleeps nor slumbers. No matter the schemes, physical and spiritual, we are unperturbed because of HE who has our back.



In Ghana ritualists are consulted during elections to either do away with peoples lives or work to make them lose elections.









