Source: Atinka Online

‘Juju’ man defiles 6-year-old girl at public toilet

A 52-year-old Fetish Priest for the Asona Family, who doubles as a public toilet attendant, Kweku Ankomah, has been arrested by the Kasoa Divisional Domestic Violence and Victims Support Unit (DOVVSU) for allegedly defiling a 6-year-old girl at a public toilet.



According to the Kasoa Divisional DOVVSU Commander, ASP Doris Larye, the 6-year-old girl had gone to the public toilet which was constructed by Michael Essien, Former Black Stars Player, to ease herself.



She said immediately the girl entered the toilet to ease herself, the 52-year old took advantage of her and defiled her.



She said the girl is in critical condition as she kept bleeding after the incident.



ASP Doris Larye cautioned men to desist from rapping and defiling and assaulting children.





