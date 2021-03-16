General News of Tuesday, 16 March 2021

'Juju loving' Ewe textbooks: Pure nonsense! - Kwesi Pratt fumes

Seasoned Journalist, Kwesi Pratt Jnr. has condemned the publishing and sale of the controversial history textbooks for primary schools in the country.



The books are History of Ghana for Basic 6 by Golden Publications which carries distasteful information about Ghana's first President, Dr Kwame Nkrumah and the CPP, History of Ghana Textbook 3 by Badu Nkansah Publications which features “A song that shows the Ewes identity” and Golden English Basic 4 by Golden Publications which displays “Efo agrees to prepare juju for the players” on page 17.



The general public is outraged with the contents of the textbooks which have been described as offensive to Ewes.



The textbooks are said to have undergone an approval rating by the National Council for Curriculum and Assessment (NaCCA) and passed first approval but await final approval from the Council.



However, some copies of the books are said to be in circulation in the Ghanaian market with others even reaching some schools for learning purposes, although not with final approval of the Assessment body.



Touching on the issue, Kwesi Pratt expressed utter disgust over the contents of the textbooks and questioned the basis for publishing the books.



He wondered how the books could even pass for approval because the portions of its contents seek to denigrate Ghana's first President, Dr. Kwame Nkrumah and Ewes.



To him, the textbooks need not be accepted by the education authorities.



Kwesi Pratt vehemently condemned the books, stressing; "There is no sense in it. It's a very disturbing thing that shouldn't occur anywhere . . . Having a textbook for the children and youth to learn in school is not an individual's job. It is the job of the entire nation. It's the responsibility of the government. So, when you look at the 1992 constitution, it does not allow for discrimination of any section of our society. No State institution can campaign against a political party. No State institution is allowed to campaign against a political party . . . These two books are not books that we have to entertain. It won't help Ghana and all of us. It won't help the whole Africa.''