Judicial Council pays courtesy call to chief as part of efforts to restore cooperation and goodwill

General News of Wednesday, 28 June 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The Judicial Council has met with the Talensi Traditional Area’s Paramount Chief, Tongraan Kugbilsong Nanlebgtang, to discuss restoring mutual cooperation and goodwill between the judiciary and traditional authority in the administration of justice.



On March 8, 2023, the Tongraan dispatched two emissaries to invite Justice of the Bolga High Court, Alexander Graham, to brief him on some concerning land litigation issues that had the potential to cause conflict in the area.



Following the invitation, the judge saw this as entrapment, and the emissaries were found guilty of contempt of court and ordered to sign a six-month good behaviour bond.



Speaking on behalf of the Judicial Council of Ghana at the Tongraan’s palace in Tongo, Justice Gabriel Pwamang said the incident had the potential to sour the cordial relationship between the Judiciary and traditional authorities.



“The aspect of the matter that was of grave concern to the then Chief Justice, His Lordship Justice Anin Yeboah, the current Chief Justice, and the general membership of the Judicial Council was the effect the incident appeared to have had on the long-standing cooperation and goodwill that had existed between the Tongraan and his elders and the judiciary in Bolgatanga. The Judicial Council also considered the wider implications that the incident could possibly have on relations between the Judiciary and traditional authorities in Ghana as a whole.”



“The Judicial Council therefore decided to hold deliberations with the Tongraan and his elders and to restore the mutual cooperation and goodwill that had existed between the Judiciary and the traditional authority. I can assure you that the deliberations were fruitful and the Chief and elders now have a better understanding of the incident and have indicated their willingness to restore the long-standing cooperation between the Judiciary and the traditional leaders.”



When he invited the judge to the Talensi traditional area, Tongraan Kugbilsong Nanlebgtang said he had no intention of interfering with the administration of justice.



It was to provide and assist the judge with contextual information on land litigation issues before his court, according to him.



“We did not have any malice, and I am glad that the Judicial Council has come up to try to mend and patch up issues so that we can work as a team. It is in this direction that I fully accept what they have come here to say and thank the Chief Justice for this effort.”



“We are ever ready to continue to work with you and would take this opportunity to plead with all your members who come here to try as much as possible, as was the practice, to meet with the traditional rulers so that they can get to know the area well so that in times of difficulty they can help themselves out.”