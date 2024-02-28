Judgment debt claims: Attorney General has saved Ghana GH¢10 trillion - Akufo-Addo

General News of Wednesday, 28 February 2024

Source: peacefmonline.com

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has touted his government's achievements in the judicial sector in his February 27 State of the Nation Address (SONA) in Parliament.



According to the President, his administration has successfully prevented the judgment debts that characterized the previous administration.



He disclosed that the Attorney General (A-G), Godfred Yeboah Dame, has done a great job by ensuring the state is not saddled with the payment of unnecessary bad debts.



He revealed that due to the A-G's good work, his government has saved Ghana trillions of cedis that hitherto would have gone into the payment of judgment debts.



"The Attorney General has continued in a very effective manner the tradition under this administration of contesting every single litigation against the State and has avoided the numerous judgment debts that used to be given against the State. The office of the Attorney General has saved the country over 10 trillion cedis," he said on the floor of Parliament.



This revelation by the president was as expected, met with exaggerated expressions of demurrals from the Minority Caucus as they shouted in disbelief.



But President Nana Addo, in obvious response to the Minority's scepticism, replied "all the evidence is there".