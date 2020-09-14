General News of Monday, 14 September 2020

Judges urged to fast track cases on electoral conflicts

Justice Anin Yeboah is the Chief Justice of Ghana

Chief Justice, Kwesi Anin Yeboah, has urged judges to resolve electoral disputes without delay ahead of the 2020 general elections.



Justice Anin Yeboah said fast-tracking such cases will boost the integrity of the results of the polls.



“There is the need to equip and appraise judges, lawyers, political parties and other stakeholders on the substantive laws as well as rules of adjudication of electoral disputes. Training on electoral law has already been conducted for all magistrates, circuit court judges and high court judges,” the Chief Justice is quoted by a Citi News report.



Justice Anin Yeboah was speaking on a Ghana Bar Association webinar on the essence of free and fair elections.



The publication said, the Chief Justice stated that an important way of “safeguarding electoral integrity lies in a major resolution of complaints and appeals with minimum delays. There are no doubts that the slow pace of adjudication of electoral disputes is anathema to the 1992 constitution, which mandates the smooth operation of the country’s democratic culture.”



According to Justice Anin Yeboah, the judiciary has always positioned itself to ensure that the rule of law triumphs.



For him, the judicial service recognises its major contribution to making sure the country is seen globally in the best possible light giving the highest regard and application of the law.



The Chief Justice also disclosed that training on electoral laws has already been carried out for magistrates across the country.





