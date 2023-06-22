Judge warns Nyantakyi will be discharged if witness is not called to testify

General News of Thursday, 22 June 2023

Source: classfmonline.com

High Court Judge, Justice Marie Louise Simmons has issued a notice stating that the former Ghana Football Association (GFA) president, Kwasi Nyantakyi, may be discharged if the state fails to present its case.



This decision came after Assistant State Attorney, Derrick Ackah-Nyamike informed the court that the state is unable to call its first witness at this stage.



On May 17, 2023, the court had established conditions for the testimony of the state's key witness, Anas Aremyaw Anas.



The investigative journalist was required to make himself available in the judge's chambers for Nyantakyi to inspect his face before testifying in the witness box. However, Anas has expressed concerns about this arrangement, citing security threats, and has decided not to make himself available.



The Prosecutor, Derrick Ackah-Nyamike, informed the court that the state's legal team has held meetings with the witness to address the concerns raised.



He stated that the Republic is considering its legal and procedural options in light of the situation.



Lawyers representing Mr. Nyantakyi, led by Baffuor Gyawu Bonsu Ashia, raised concerns about the lack of transparency surrounding the trial, making preparations difficult. They pointed out that the state has not even indicated which witness it plans to call to the stand on the next court date.



Charles Puozing, representing the other accused person, Abdulai Alhassan, requested the court to discharge the two accused individuals. He cited the logistical challenges involved for his client, who resides in Tamale, and the extensive time and cost required for travel.



Justice Simmons warned that if the trend of delays continues, she may discharge the accused persons. Given the case's history of adjournments over the past four years, she granted one final adjournment for the state to call a witness or proceed with the discharge of the accused.



Mr. Ackah-Nyamike assured the court that the state will organize itself accordingly.



The next court hearing is scheduled for July 25, 2023.