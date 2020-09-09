General News of Wednesday, 9 September 2020

Source: 3 News

Judge summons Ken Agyapong for calling him ‘stupid’

Member of Parliament for Assin Central Constituency, Kennedy Agyapong

Member of Parliament for Assin Central Constituency Kennedy Ohene Agyapong has been summoned by High Court judge Amos Wuntah Wuni for contempt.



Ken Agyapong is said to have “scandalised” and “threatened” the judge and, by extension, the court in an ongoing land case.



On Wednesday, September 2, the lawmaker had threatened to petition the Chief Justice over a judgement given without his knowledge.



On a programme on Net 2 TV, Ken Agyapong called the judge “stupid” for delivering judgement when he was unaware of the case despite being the de jure owner of the land for 18 years.



“You are a stupid judge. I will face you,” Ken Agyapong said on the programme, which was simulcast on Oman FM.



“I am not Anas to take bribe from you,” he added in local language Twi.



He stressed: “I will deal with you”.



On Wednesday, the judge issued a warrant for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) MP to appear on Monday, September 14 at 10:00am.



He is expected to “show cause why he should not be severely punished for contempt, if the matters are proven against him to the satisfaction of the Court”.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.