Judge politicians by their works, not what they say - Bawumia charges Ghanaians

Politics of Sunday, 11 June 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

In Ghana, some politicians are noted for their inability to stand by their words because they have failed in delivering their promises.



This is more evident in election years when politicians from all the political parties in Ghana give so many promises in a bid to capture the heart and minds of the electorates.



But to hold these politicians accountable, Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has entreated Ghanaians not to be carried away by the words of these persons.



He instructed Ghanaians to judge politicians by the work they have done when they are given the mandate to serve the nation.



"Politicians have the habit of talking a lot but they hardly talk about what they have done. It is actually better to judge politicians by not what they say but by what they have done to solve our problems when given the opportunity to serve," Dr Mahamamudu Bawumia said.



The vice president stated that his government has produced a solid track record of achievements despite the outbreak of COVID-19 and the Russia-Ukraine war.



He said the NPP has created 2.1 million jobs in the past 6 years, stabilized the depreciating Cedi, 'revived' the almost collapsed national ambulance service and national health insurance system, among others.



Dr Mahamudu Bawumia made these comments while addressing party members at the NPP International Women's Conference in the United Kingdom on Saturday, June 11, 2023,



ESA/WA