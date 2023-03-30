Judge orders Apostle Boahen to appear in court

General News of Thursday, 30 March 2023

Source: rainbowradionline.com

The presiding judge at Sekondi High Court 2 on 28th March 2023 made a ruling ordering the embattled out-going Chairman of the Christian Divine Church(CDC) Apostle Ebenezer Boahen to appear in person at court without fail before he reads his final judgment on a contempt case brough against the Apostle.



The contempt application, ‘The Republic Vrs Ebenezer Boahen and Others, ex-parte Rosina Aryee and Isaac Annan was slated for final ruling but Apostle Boahen failed to show up.



Since the court case started about a year ago, Apostle Boahen has never appeared in court and church members keep alleging that he brags in church that nobody can remove him from the seat.



At the same Court 2, there is another injunction case initiated by Kwame Bedu-Andor against Apostle Ebenezer Boahen to prevent him from holding himself as the Chairman or leader of the Church(CDC) after he reached his retirement age a year ago.



It must be noted that per the Church’s(CDC) own constitution, Article 40, Apostle Boahen should have retired on 28th January 2022 when he reached age 65.



Apostle Boahen has been accused of trying to stay on as Chairman of the church hence the various court cases against him by his own church Elders and members.



Besides all of the issues above, Apostle Boahen is also alleged to be in full control of the Church funds and does not render account to nobody