General News of Wednesday, 4 November 2020

Source: Kasapa FM

Judge in NAM1 case takes leave, case adjourned to December 16

Nana Appiah Mensah aka NAM 1, CEO of Menzgold

The case involving Chief Executive officer (CEO) of Menzgold Ghana Limited Nana Appiah Mensah (NAM1) has been adjourned to December 16, 2020.



This was because the sitting judge, Her Honour Evelyn Asamoah according to the Court Clerk has “taken her leave,” Starr News’ Court Correspondent Murtala Inusah reports.



Even though NAM1 was in court, the prosecutor Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Sylvester Asare had to be reached on phone to agree on a date in December by which the time judge would have resumed.



At the last court sitting on October 1, 2020, ASP Asare told the court that prosecution is hopeful the trial will commence this legal year.



According to him, ASP Asare, “the instructions from our solicitors is that they are working hard to forward their advice to the court.”



He also told the court that “as we begin the legal year, this matter will be commenced” before praying court to grant them an adjournment” to November 4.



While acknowledging that the prosecution appears to “always come here with one story or the other” ASP Asare prayed the court to “indulge" over the delay.



NAMI was initially charged with abetment of crime, defrauding by false pretences, carrying on a deposit-taking business without licence, sale of minerals without licence, unlawful deposit-taking, and money laundering.



It is alleged that the accused had taken various sums of money, totalling GH¢1.6 billion from customers.



Background:



The State had previously on June 24, 2020 filed new charges against the CEO of Menzgold, also known as NAM 1 at the Accra Circuit Court.



Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Sylvester Asare then told the Court that his directives were that he should hold on to the new charges and the plea taking of the accused.



On July 20, ASP Asare told the court that, they were seriously working to advice the court on the matter.



To this end, he prayed the court for a long adjournment after which they would have been able to advise the court on their intention of prosecution on the matter.



He said when the advice is ready they will issue a hearing notice to the accused persons to appear before the court to do the needful.



Bail



The Circuit Court on July 26, 2019 granted NAM 1 bail in the sum of GH¢ 1 billion cedis with five sureties, three to be justified.



He had pleaded not guilty to all initial 13 charges levelled against him by the State. The state had since amended its charged sheet which is yet to be moved.



He is also to report to the police every Wednesday at 10:00 hours.

