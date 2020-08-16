General News of Sunday, 16 August 2020

Source: Atinka Online

Judge NDC by its developmental achievements - Naana Opoku-Agyeman

Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, running mate of the National Democratic Congress

Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, running mate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has said the developmental achievements of the last NDC government should encourage Ghanaians to return the party to power.



The achievements of the NDC administration in all sectors, the former Minister for Education noted, far outweigh the performance of the Akufo-Addo government.

“Any objective assessment will make the NDC an obvious choice for Ghanaians,” she said in interaction with traders and artisans at Bolga Central in the Upper East region, where she is on a campaign tour.



Citing key infrastructure projects and social interventions that continue to provide monumental benefits across sector, the NDC running mate said most Ghanaians now appreciate the enormous investment in those aspects of the economy.

“At least the COVID-19 pandemic has made Ghanaians to appreciate the investments the John Mahama administration made in building various health facilities that have saved the country,” she added.



Regarding road projects, most of which have opened up many regions for enhanced economic development, Prof. Opoku-Agyemang recalled that “some people even said they don’t eat roads, but today, they appreciate and are begging for roads.”

“We forgive them,” she continued, calling on Ghanaians to grant the NDC the mandate to continue its good works, some of which have been neglected by the present administration.



“This is the time for you to make a choice for a productive change, this is the time to vote for good results, and it is the time to look at the facts by yourself and not follow anybody’s propaganda,” Prof Opoku-Agyemang stressed.

The NDC Vice-Presidential Candidate’s entourage includes Mr. Alex Segbefia, a former Minister for Health and Deputy Campaign Manager of the party for the 2020 elections, Hon. Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, Member of Parliament (MP) for North Tongu, and Ms. Emelia Authur, a former Deputy Western Regional Minister.



Also accompanying her are Mrs. Mawuena Trebarh, Spokesperson and Head of Communications for the Office of the NDC Vice-Presidential Candidate, Hon. Isaac Adongo, MP for Bolgatanga Central, Hon. Lardi Ayii Ayamba, MP for Pusiga, Mrs. Maame Efua Houadjeto Deputy National Women’s Organiser, and regional party executives.

